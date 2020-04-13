Job seekers, these 15 career categories are flexible and in demand during the coronavirus pandemic

Looking for a job? If you are among the more than 17 million Americans who’ve filed for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks, and you aren’t interested in grocery, delivery, or warehouse positions, there are other places to find work.
FlexJobs, a platform for finding remote work, went a step beyond 100% remote jobs. The team analyzed all kinds of flexible jobs, including hybrid (part in-office and part remote) jobs, freelance positions, and part-time work, among others. Here are the most in-demand categories and examples of open positions that surfaced based on an increase in job postings over the month of March.
1. Therapy
Speech language pathologist
School psychologist
Mental health coach
2. Mortgage and real estate
Consumer loan underwriter
Real estate legal assistant
Mortgage loan processor
3. Banking
Credit and loan application processing
Business support consultant 2—bilingual enterprise complaints
Accounts payable clerk
4. Bookkeeping
Staff accountant
Accountant
5. Nursing
Registered nurse—RN—PAH educator
Pediatric field case manager
Nurse practitioner—physician assistant
6. Auditing
CPA U.S. expat tax preparers
Senior business enterprise risk and control
Internal auditor
7. Insurance claims
Collections specialist
Quality auditor, registered nurse
Medicare secondary payer associate
8. Medical case management
Peer recovery support specialist
Case manager, telephonic nurse 2
Care manager—bilingual
9. System administration
Junior DevOps consultant
Systems administrator
Remote infrastructure engineer—lead administrator
10. Translation
Teacher for the visually impaired
Linguist—Chinese, Russian, Spanish
Search engine evaluator—multiple language
11. K-12 education
Speech language pathologist
Director
Social studies teacher
12. Database administration
Senior marketing data scientist—enterprise
Remote infrastructure engineer—lead administrator
Database administrator
13. Inbound calls
Bilingual Spanish telephonic—care navigator
Computer help desk technician
Call center representative
14. Online teaching
Online ESL teacher
Adjunct instructor—human anatomy and physiology
Associate faculty—real estate studies
15. Pharmaceutical
Data management EDS—3
Clinical team lead, site relationship and feasibility
Senior project manager, oncology