Job seekers, these 15 career categories are flexible and in demand during the coronavirus pandemic

Looking for a job? If you are among the more than 17 million Americans who’ve filed for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks, and you aren’t interested in grocery, delivery, or warehouse positions, there are other places to find work.

FlexJobs, a platform for finding remote work, went a step beyond 100% remote jobs. The team analyzed all kinds of flexible jobs, including hybrid (part in-office and part remote) jobs, freelance positions, and part-time work, among others. Here are the most in-demand categories and examples of open positions that surfaced based on an increase in job postings over the month of March.

1. Therapy

Speech language pathologist

School psychologist

Mental health coach

2. Mortgage and real estate

Consumer loan underwriter

Real estate legal assistant

Mortgage loan processor

3. Banking

Credit and loan application processing

Business support consultant 2—bilingual enterprise complaints

Accounts payable clerk

4. Bookkeeping

Staff accountant

Accountant

5. Nursing

Registered nurse—RN—PAH educator

Pediatric field case manager

Nurse practitioner—physician assistant