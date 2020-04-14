If we don’t act now, healthcare supply shortages will continue long after coronavirus

Each day, the headlines remind us of the desperate shortage of medical supplies to fight the coronavirus. Healthcare workers are forced to treat patients without proper protective gear, manufacturers are scrambling to produce ventilators and masks, and rumors about unproven treatments lead to runs on drug supplies.

While healthcare, policy, and business leaders race to address these urgent needs, there’s a brewing storm on the horizon for our healthcare system that we must not ignore. People’s everyday medical concerns didn’t disappear with the coronavirus, and they can’t be put on hold indefinitely. At the same time, supply chains throughout the world have been disrupted as factories remain shuttered or shift their production to coronavirus supplies.

Fighting the coronavirus pandemic must be our first priority, but we also need to anticipate broader destabilizations in the healthcare supply chain that will ripple out in the coming months, as supplies are exhausted and manufacturers struggle to meet heightened demand. If we don’t turn our attention to these cascading problems, we may wake up and find ourselves unable to fill prescriptions for chronic conditions or secure surgical supplies to treat accident victims or usher newborns into the world. We must act now to head off a healthcare supply shortage that could be even broader and deeper than the one we’re currently facing.

A precarious supply chain with more problems in store

Hospitals are among the most resource-dependent organizations in our economy, producing virtually nothing while consuming a steady stream of supplies from outside sources. My research has found that, on average, supplies make up 15% of total hospital expenditures, though this can be as high as 30% to 40% in hospitals that perform surgery frequently. In recent years, hospitals have tended to focus on supplies as a cost sink that should be managed as sparsely and efficiently as possible. This lean, just-in-time approach doesn’t allow for stockpiles of ventilators and masks for unlikely events such as the current pandemic.

It also leaves hospitals unprepared for other supply shortages headed our way. Many of the “non-urgent” medical procedures that have been suspended, such as cancer surgeries, cannot be postponed for long without harming patients. When these procedures can no longer be delayed, will hospitals have the personal protective equipment, surgical supplies, and hospital beds to perform them? What about the sedatives, anaesthesia, and painkillers they need? We are already seeing shortages as demand for these drugs—which are needed to put COVID-19 patients on ventilators—spiked 50% in March.

Other pharmaceutical shortages are likely to emerge in the coming months. We’ve witnessed runs on hydroxychloroquine after President Trump touted the drug as an unproven treatment for COVID-19, making it difficult to find for patients who regularly take it for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

In addition to demand spikes, the pharmaceutical industry may face supply shortages as existing production operations around the globe are disrupted. India, for example, exports more than $20 billion in pharmaceuticals each year—and the country is staring down the barrel of its own growing coronavirus crisis. The pharmaceutical industry struggled with similar problems after Hurricane Maria, when companies with factories in Puerto Rico faced major disruptions, in some cases losing their entire production capacity for months.