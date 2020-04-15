Maker culture’s DIY spirit is helping us get through this pandemic

Right now, all over the world, people are engaging in the construction of critical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, and other clinical items, using tools and techniques such as 3D printing, sewing, repurposing factory equipment, and other skills and ways of thinking. These innovations, in part, seem to have risen up from an early foundation of Maker Faire education. This education, and the communications describing it, have created a pipeline for information of how to innovate PPEs rapidly across the globe.

That’s not to say that every PPE innovation can be attributed to Maker Faire. But without Maker Faire, we may not have built the skills and the networks to rapidly innovate in the way many of us are able to do to keep ourselves safe and save lives. Maker Faire was founded in 2006 by Dale Dougherty—who’d launched Make magazine the year before—as a type of “county fair” for hobbyists and those who were enthusiastic about creating new innovations involving all types of materials. The event was like a fusion of electronics and mechanics shop classes, with sewing, crafting, and other forms of making added to the experience. Maker Faire was a place for nuts and bolts, electrodes, fabric, soldering, and engines—all at once, and maybe even all in the same creation. The timing was perfect, as schools were sidelining shop classes for computer courses, and students were increasingly focusing on screens rather than physical tools. Maker Faire created a place and a space for us to learn what it means to work with our hands, and to use our physical and network spaces to share what we made with each other. I attended the first Maker Faire at the San Francisco Bay Area’s San Mateo County Event Center, which is also the same venue used for the far more traditional San Mateo County Fair a bit later in the year. It was spectacular, exciting, and very, very new. The inaugural event was held in one small building, but within that space, there was an enormous variety of productions. There was even a Segway “polo” game outside played by Silicon Valley luminaries such as Steve Wozinak, who had modified his Segway to handle the activity of the game. As Maker Faire progressed, it grew to three days, hosted huge crowds, and had to fill the parking lot with tents to hold all the new ideas and creations. Dougherty developed educational components that were adopted for STEM programs in schools. Silicon Valley companies actively canvassed Maker Faires over the years, looking for ideas for startups and people to bring into their corporate labs. The ethos of making permeated VC firms, boardrooms, startups, schools, corporations, garages, kitchens, and workshops. Dougherty expanded the organization with additional Maker Faires around the globe, including major ones in San Mateo, New York City, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sadly, his company Maker Media went bankrupt last year as a result of factors such as reduced corporate sponsorships, leading to the end of the fairs it operated, including the San Mateo original. It was a setback for maker culture, which has also recently been squeezed by a real-estate market that has priced some storefront “maker spaces” out of existence.

To date, the internet has proven useful to us to connect and gather over distance. Never so much as now, when we are in the throes of a global pandemic, has it been so critical to our supply chain, our emotional health, and our well-being, to be able to connect, collaborate, and cooperate with others remotely, and—most importantly—safely. Around the world, the makers bringing innovative thinking to this disaster are making the most of the internet’s potential for good. Ironically, one corporation inspired by Maker Faire has also found its way back home. Verity—like Google, an Alphabet company—is offering private COVID-19 testing at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds, the very same event center where Maker Faire stood for 13 years at around the same time of year. The San Mateo County Health Department has set up 300 beds, creating a makeshift hospital overflow in the location as well. It is chilling to think of the huge crowds of people who used to stand shoulder to shoulder at Maker Faire. Now we stand 6 feet apart when we’re outside. But mostly we are inside, communicating with each other about our maker projects and sharing patterns, ideas, and productions over social media, YouTube, and the web. Without Maker Faire, there might be less awareness and cohesion of what making is, and how to do it in this digital age. Now with the social networks and technology in place to spread the word, it’s bittersweet that the biggest Maker Faires such as the San Mateo original are over. I for one am enormously grateful to Dale Dougherty, who resurrected the idea of the shop class and taught us all how to get our hands into things, to play, and to create. His vision is saving lives and helping us connect even as we must stay apart. S. A. Applin, PhD, is an anthropologist whose research explores the domains of human agency, algorithms, AI, and automation in the context of social systems and sociability. You can find more at @anthropunk and PoSR.org.