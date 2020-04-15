Why you should think like a startup during the pandemic

We find ourselves in a global pandemic that has forced every business to shift in some way. Most are figuring out how to survive with less activity and business, and a small group is figuring out how to operate and produce in a market of higher demand, such as healthcare and the food and beverage industries. It is odd to say, but as an entrepreneur and CEO of a startup, I feel oddly prepared for the uncertainty.

Every business should be thinking like a startup now, no matter how large the corporation. Being diligent and streamlined about every single process and line of business will lead to more financial security in the long run.

I know large corporations have an aspect that not many startups need to consider, which is personnel. I get it. Take care of your people first, no matter what looks like for your corporation and industry, and then focus on the bottom line.

A large part of this “thinking like a startup” equation is evaluating your business through the lens of convenience to your customer, especially as more and more people comply with shelter-in-place mandates. While it is a rough and stressful situation to rethink your business strategy, this time period offers a good opportunity to look at how your product or service is fitting into your customers’ lives.

At this moment, consumers don’t have a choice of convenience, but soon they will. Millennials and Gen Z already give no time to things in their lives that aren’t convenient.

Need to get to your friend’s house but don’t want to drive? Click a few buttons on Uber. Hungry for your usual sushi order on a Sunday night? Tap “reorder” on Seamless and your past order shows up at your door in under an hour.

Simply, businesses that don’t operate through the lens of convenience and the experience of an end user don’t stand a chance.