Virtual communication can be tricky. What happens when every part of your life depends on it?

An advertising executive presents a marketing plan via Zoom to her boss and colleagues, hoping her kids are still watching Frozen on Netflix. A couple argues over bandwidth requirements for their dueling videoconferences , while their teenager searches for protective gloves on Amazon .

This is the new normal—virtual communication, 24 hours a day—for who knows how long during the COVID-19 crisis. Work is at home. School is at home. Date night is at home. Even healthcare may be confined to the home. We are all attempting to accommodate our emotional, entertainment, educational, and health needs in one virtual place. Excuse the bad pun, but this feels virtually impossible.

What is happening now is unprecedented. Communication researchers call the practice of engaging in multiple conversations simultaneously “multicommunication.” Even before the pandemic, the practice of multicommunicating had profoundly changed how we are socially present, but this is likely to further change with the current crisis.

Our social presence describes the degree to which we perceive the presence of another person. An important type of social presence, often required when simultaneously engaging in multiple conversations, is “budgeted presence.” With budgeted presence, we allocate part of our social presence to one person and the other part to another, during the same conversation. Just as we allocate funds in our budget based on spending priorities, we allocate our social presence based on our goals for communicating during any one moment.

An alternative to budgeting our social presence, which will become important as we all deal with the societal shift to virtual living, is to recognize the importance of not managing multiple conversations at the same time, and instead make thoughtful decisions about engaging in one conversation at a time to deepen our relationships. The dramatic change in our family and home lives today, where each aspect of a family member’s life collides within the walls of the family home, creates a situation where people’s budgeted presence is severely overtaxed. Multitasking is difficult; multicommunicating is even harder.

Unrealistic expectations about our ability to completely move our professional and personal lives into the communal home have created extreme stress for families. Sociologist Erving Goffman coined the terms “front stage and backstage” to describe how communicators present themselves. Using the metaphor of the stage, he describes how communicators make decisions about the formal and controlled behaviors that they save solely for the “front stage,” versus the informal, less controlled behaviors that communicators save for their “backstage” activities. Zoom and other virtual videoconferencing platforms have blended front stage and backstage in unprecedented ways.

This change happened with little opportunity for us to plan or organize. Being thoughtful about our social presence in the coming weeks and likely months will be more important than ever.