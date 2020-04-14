The key to managing teams you can’t see: Make everyone accountable to each other

The first question I get from leaders unexpectedly thrust into managing remote teams is some variation of the following: How do I make sure people are productive? What they’re really wondering is: If I can’t see my employees—in weekly update meetings, at their desks, taking clients to lunch—how can I be sure they’re doing their work?

But here’s what most executives should ask themselves: How do I make sure my people are working together and working well? This question gets to the heart of how leaders manage and design their organizations for accountability—and the issue certainly transcends remote teams. But this new way of working affords everyone an opportunity to “reset,” and to move teams away from an obsession with each member’s productivity and toward a mutual sense of responsibility.

In this column I'll lay out a blueprint for why peer-to-peer accountability is so important and how leaders can build teams that share the load in achieving team goals.

Peer-to-peer accountability is the overloaded manager’s best friend. If you have to keep everyone accountable, you’re not actually leading. You will be in the weeds, and you’re not doing anyone any favors; in fact, you’re probably slowing your team and your company down. One of my clients is a prominent investor. This individual was managing a portfolio of about $1 billion, and the firm’s vision was to boost assets under management to $10 billion. The only way to grow 10x was for my client to let go of his chokehold on new business development. That meant delegating, but more importantly, dispersing accountability into the fabric of the firm’s team.

So how do leaders move from “overload” to a shared load? I talk a lot about a commitment to “cross the finish line together.” That means it isn’t any one individual’s commitment to meet a goal or complete a project; it is the team’s responsibility. Like in a race, if someone stumbles, another colleague needs to stop, look back, and bring a teammate over. That might mean sharing resources, or sharing time, but it’s absolutely critical to have a team that shares accountability.

A good way to achieve peer-to-peer responsibility is to take a couple pages from the world of software development. There are two practices from the tech world that translate well to any kind of teamwork: “Agile” and “Sprints.”