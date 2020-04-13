IRS stimulus check portal: When and how you can track your COVID-19 relief payment

Millions of Americans struggling during the COVID-19 economic slowdown have been waiting on stimulus checks of up to $1,200 promised by the federal government. If you’re one of them, here’s an update: The IRS just launched a consumer portal to track and manage your imminent payout.

You probably know that the IRS is referencing 2018 and 2019 tax returns to figure out how much to send and where to send it. But if you’re a non-filer (i.e. you didn’t file tax returns for either year because your gross income was under $12,200, or you weren’t required to file for other reasons), you can now use the portal to list your income and payment information for either direct deposit or snail mail.

You’ll also be able to use the portal to track the status of your payment by clicking the “get my payment” button.

As of earlier this week, this feature wasn’t up and running yet. According to the IRS, the tracking was “coming mid-April,” optimistically by April 17, but to our surprise it showed up two days earlier. (Lawmakers including representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Josh Harder echoed claims that the tool would go live this week.)

The tool will show what date your payment is scheduled for, and also let 2018 and 2019 tax filers amend their payment information by adding direct deposit details or a new mailing address, if changed since the last tax filing.

According to the IRS, the first stimulus checks hit some Americans’ bank accounts this weekend, and millions more can expect theirs in the coming weeks.

This post has been updated with new information about the IRS tracking tool.