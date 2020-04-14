The unexpected secret to level up your networking

Networking used to be something you did with business cards. You had an agenda. You were trying to accomplish that as quickly as possible.

This line of thinking doesn’t work anymore. We live in a new age of collaboration and relationships. Transparency and genuineness are not only expected, but anything less is not tolerated. To create incredible relationships, connections, and collaborations, you must approach your relationships in a transformational, not a transactional, manner.

The Harvard psychologist Robert Kegan has a term for this: “the self-transforming mind.” He considers it the highest form of psychological and emotional evolution.

According to Kegan, the basest form of psychological development is what he calls “the socialized mind,” which is where a person operates out of fear, anxiety, and dependence. You don’t make your own decisions. You don’t have your own goals. Instead, you are simply trying to be accepted by your peers and will do anything you can to conform to them.

Above the socializing self is what Kegan calls “the self-authoring mind,” which is where you’ve gone from unhealthy dependence to much more healthy independence. You’ve developed your own sense of self. You have a worldview, goals, and an agenda. You have a perceptual filter but cannot see outside of that filter. Everything you do is to confirm your bias and achieve your narrow goals. This is where most people stop in their development, highly convinced of their own perspectives and uneasy about altering those views.

The self-authoring mind reflects the old-school way of building a network. It’s all about you, you, you. Your agenda is center stage in your mind. You are lazy in how you develop relationships. You’re focused on the quick win. You see people as a means to your end. Unfortunately, this doesn’t really work. At least among high-level and socially conscious people.

The self-transforming mind is different from the self-authoring mind. Rather than being individualistic and competitive, it is more relational and collaborative. When at this higher level, you engage in collaborative relationships for the sake of transformation. All parties have their own perspectives, beliefs, and agendas. Yet they come together for the purpose of having their own perspectives, and even their own identities and sense of self expanded. The whole becomes new and different from the sum of all parts. Through collaboration, striving, growth, and connection, people can and do change. They can evolve in ways far beyond what is possible through individualistic pursuits.