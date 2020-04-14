The internet is full of advice on how to get the most out of self-isolation. Ignore it

Lately, I’ve seen more and more tweets that go something like this: If you do not leave quarantine with new skills/a new side hustle/more knowledge, you never lacked time, you lacked discipline.

People write these things to motivate others to make the most of the current situation. If this motivates you, carry on! I’m excited to see what you do with that energy. Personally, tweets like these make me feel like I’m not doing enough—as if I’ve never done enough.

I know better.

It took me more than 10 years to learn this, in an industry—design—that encourages behavior that will almost certainly lead to burnout. It took a year to recover from the worst burnout of my career.

Tweets like these motivate some people, but they push others down. If they make you feel guilty, read on. I’m writing this to tell you (and myself) why they shouldn’t.

This is not a normal time

We aren’t on a long weekend or a sabbatical. We’re in a pandemic. Our world changed overnight, and there’s no saying what’s to come next. We’re adapting to changes week to week, sometimes day to day. These changes upend our jobs, our relationships, and our lives. Adapting is exhausting. Anxiety, even more so. We’re worried about our families and friends. We miss people. We’re tired. The support networks we always turned to aren’t there—and, anyway, they are themselves dealing with these same things.

No one has done this before

No one on Twitter has gone through this kind of self-isolation and come out older and wiser. We’ve all been in isolation for roughly the same amount of time. That isn’t long enough to develop a new skill, let alone become a lifestyle guru. Much of the advice you see on Twitter and elsewhere online comes from people who have found something that has worked for them for a week, maybe two, in these circumstances. They’re working with as much—or as little—information as you.