Libro.fm and Kanopy: audiobooks and free streaming to cure quarantine boredom—and support local communities

It’s easy to fall into a routine these days, relying on the usual diet of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Audible, and the like for your quarantainment needs. But two options from smaller companies that are worth your attention are Libro.fm and Kanopy . Both provide top-tier content with the added benefit of bolstering institutions that could use some extra support during the COVID-19 crisis: local bookstores and libraries. Bonus: Kanopy is free. Here’s how they work.

Libro.fm: audiobooks from the anti-Amazon

Len Vlahos is an author and owner of Tattered Cover, a small bookstore in Denver. He is one of thousands of business owners who had to close physical locations due to the COVID-19 crisis, but his staff is still working to fulfill orders digitally. The demand for orders at the Tattered Cover is so high at the moment that it had to establish set ordering hours.

Independent bookstores have long been industry underdogs who must fight for survival against Amazon and big chain retailers. So closing up shops, even temporarily, during the pandemic could be fatal to their bottom lines. But the Tattered Cover is one of the 1,000-plus independent bookstores in the U.S. that have teamed up with the audiobook company Libro.fm, which splits sales 50/50 with local bookstores. And these days, that partnership is proving more valuable than ever by keeping revenue streams flowing and workers safe.

“Libro.fm is a scrappy indie company that markets exclusively through indie bookstores, so we have a shared ethos,” Vlahos tells Fast Company. “We’ve seen a big spike in audiobook orders since the coronavirus crisis began. It’s a great way to spend extra time that so many people have now. People are listening to audiobooks when they walk, jog, wash the dishes. It’s also a lot of entertainment for a small amount of money, and we benefit every time one of our customers makes a purchase at our co-branded site.”

Libro.fm launched in 2014 after its founders, Mark Pearson, Carl Hartung, and Nick Johnson, gathered at Third Place Books, a Seattle-based shop, and expressed frustration with the state of the industry. They realized that revenue from audiobooks could be crucial to helping independent bookstores thrive. It was a big idea, especially because that other company that starts with the letter A dominates the audiobook space, and is also based in Seattle. “We’re right in the shadow of Amazon, which is the owner of Audible, so it’s definitely a David and Goliath sort of thing,” says Albee Romero, director of publicity.

Though the company is still relatively small with 10 employees, over the past six years, it has grown from a big idea into a network beloved by bookworms, offering more than 150,000 titles that span a variety of ages and interests—from literary fiction to sci-fi to children’s books and more. Customers can choose between a monthly membership or purchasing à la carte, but either way, they select which bookstore (or stores) they want their purchases to support. The promise of excellent, personalized customer service is key to Libro.fm’s small-business personality. The website has a photo of the company’s team and encourages customers to “get to know us on a first name basis—because for all who are a part of the Libro.fm story, we promise to do the same.”

Libro.fm has a strong presence on social media, which has become a vital lifeline to its community now that sales have moved entirely online. A vocal member of the Libro.fm club is comedian and author Cameron Esposito, who often gives shout-outs to her favorite indie booksmiths on Twitter and recently did an interview on the company’s blog. “I was a nerdy, constantly reading kid. As an adult, when I travel, I make stopping in indie bookshops a priority,” she says in the interview. “Boston’s Brookline Booksmith got me through college. Chicago’s Women and Children First was a reason to head to Andersonville when I lived in a neighborhood much further south. When I perform in Denver—most frequently at Comedy Work—Tattered Cove is a place I walk to daily to browse and buy and browse some more. In Los Angeles where I live today, Skylight Books is my local shop. I’m in there all the time.”