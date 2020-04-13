Apple’s iPhone 12 will look like a tiny iPad Pro

Despite the global pandemic leading to supply chain disruptions, Apple is still planning on introducing new models of the iPhone later this fall—and some of those models could sport the most radical design changes Apple’s flagship smartphone has seen in years, reports Bloomberg .

Specifically, Apple is said to be launching four new iPhones this fall, which pundits are currently dubbing the “iPhone 12.” At least two of those four models, the “Pro” variants, are expected to feature some radical design changes, including:

An iPad Pro-inspired design that will see the iPhone jettison the curved edges of its frame for flat, sharp edges.

A flat edge-to-edge display instead of a display that currently slopes downward around its edges.

A smaller notch that will still house the Face ID module and front-facing camera.

The design changes will be welcome by iPhone fans as Apple’s current flagship iPhone model has retained the same design since the iPhone X was introduced back in 2017. Besides the above design changes, the iPhone 12 is also said to support 5G connectivity and include a lidar scanner, which Apple introduced on its 2020 iPad Pro models last month.

Other products in Apple’s 2020 roadmap are said to include a new HomePod speaker that’s 50% smaller than the current version as well as having a cheaper price point. Apple’s Tile competitors known as AirTags are also expected to launch this year, which can be attached to items to track their location. The AirTags are said to come in an Apple-designed leather sleeve and will sport a keychain so they can be attached to objects.

Bloomberg’s report says that the new iPhone models could launch a few weeks later than normal due to manufacturing and logistics challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are still expected to ship within Apple’s usual fall time frame.