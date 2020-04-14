What freelancers need to know about COVID-19 economic relief

As the U.S. sheds jobs at unprecedented levels, independent contractors, freelancers, and soloist self-employed workers are also watching work dry up and budgets freeze. However, unlike their salaried counterparts, contract workers typically don’t have some of the financial buffers that are available to employees who lose their jobs.

However, much of that changed with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law by on March 27. The bill included a $2 trillion stimulus package with specific provisions for the self-employed. In addition, a number of state, local, industry, and private initiatives have cropped up to provide help for self-employed people. Here’s what you need to know:

Stimulus provisions

The stimulus package provided a number of measures to grant relief for small businesses. In addition, it also held options for independent contractors in its text, including the possibility of forgivable loans.

Economic Disaster Impact Loans (EIDLs): This program promises an advance of up to $10,000 on unsecured working capital loans. Businesses may apply for up to $2 million. The loans are intended to provide economic relief to businesses that have a temporary loss of revenue. Applications opened to small businesses (fewer than 500 employees for most industries) on April 3 and to independent contractors on April 10.

The SBA’s site says “funds will be made available following a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid.” However, the loans must be used for fixed debts, such as rent; payroll; accounts payable; some bills the business cannot pay as a result of COVID-19’s impact. The simple application to get the process started can be found here. Supporting documentation, such as tax returns and a current year profit and loss statement, may be required.

Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP): Small businesses may apply for relief through the Paycheck Protection Program through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Available through June 30, the PPP is designed to help small businesses meet payroll and benefit costs for up to eight weeks. The loans can also be used for mortgages, rent, and utilities. If the loans are used for such approved purposes, all or part of the loan may be forgiven.

Some financial institutions are focused on those customers with whom they have existing financial relationships. A statement issued by TD Bank reads, “Existing customers with a business deposit account or loan can apply for the PPP through TD. Those business customers without a business deposit account will be required to open one as part of TD’s PPP loan process. We will evaluate expanding this program to other eligible businesses in our Maine to Florida footprint as soon as possible.” Reports based on information from the SBA’s Massachusetts office indicated that EIDL advances would be adjusted to $1,000 per employee. (Attempts to reach the SBA for comment about these programs have been unsuccessful.)