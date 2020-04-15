If you’re still driving, Waze wants to help you deal with the pandemic

While lots of us are staying off the roads right now, Waze is updating its maps for those who still need to drive.

Starting today, the Google-owned mapping app will show the locations of COVID-19 testing centers and more than 30,000 food pantries across the United States. Waze is also leaning into its community maps editors to highlight areas with new driving restrictions, and later this month it will roll out badges for restaurants that offer drive-through or curbside pickup.

The Waze app has also recently been displaying a pop up that tells users to only drive when necessary. Compared to daily averages in February, Waze says users have reduced their miles driven by 60%.

“We want to make sure that we are discouraging unnecessary driving, but making it easy and simple for people who really do need to take that trip,” says Dani Simons, Waze’s head of public partnerships.

For emergency food site listings, Waze is working with Why Hunger and No Kid Hungry. The former maintains a national database of food pantries across the United States, and runs a program that connects parents or caregivers with free meal sites for kids.

Simons doesn’t expect that Waze will be the first place people look for free meal sites, but she believes the feature may spread by word of mouth as people look for directions.

“I think families will tell families that you can actually go and look for it in Waze,” Simons says.