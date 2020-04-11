I research porn. Here’s why it’s helping us cope with the anxiety of COVID-19

Across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic is affecting almost all aspects of daily life. Travel is down; jobless claims are up; and small businesses are struggling.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

In short, people often turn to pornography when they are feeling bad, because pornography (and masturbation) likely offer a temporary relief from those feelings. Psychology researchers also know that people use porn more when they are bored. I suspect this relationship between pornography use and boredom is quite likely one of those exponential functions that’s been in the news so much in recent weeks. It’s not just that more boredom predicts greater pornography use—extreme boredom predicts even higher levels of use. The more bored someone is, the more likely they are to report wanting to view pornography. Is more pornography now a problem later? The spread of the coronavirus and social distancing measures meant to help contain it have led to increases in social isolation, loneliness, and stress—so increases in pornography use make sense. But are there likely to be negative effects down the road? Already, numerous anti-pornography activists have expressed grave concerns about these increases in use, with many groups providing resources for fighting those rises. As a scientist, however, I’m skeptical of blanket claims that increased use right now will translate to widespread negative outcomes such as addiction or sexual dysfunction. Like most aspects of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there is probably not enough data yet for researchers to make definitive predictions, but past studies do provide some ideas.

advertisement

Generally speaking, most consumers do not report any problems in their lives as a result of pornography use. Among people who use pornography frequently—even every day—a large percentage report no problems from that use. Some research, though, does find links between pornography use and potentially concerning outcomes. For example, for men, pornography use is often linked with lower levels of sexual satisfaction, but the current evidence doesn’t untangle whether men use pornography more when they are dealing with sexual dissatisfaction or if men using pornography more leads to more sexual dissatisfaction. For women, the results are even more unclear. Some studies have actually found that pornography use is associated with more sexual satisfaction, whereas others have found that it is not associated with sexual satisfaction at all. Studies related to pornography use and mental health have found that hours spent using pornography do not necessarily cause depression, anxiety, stress, or anger over time. The same holds for sexual dysfunctions. Although there are cases of people who state that pornography led them to experience erectile dysfunction, large-scale studies have repeatedly found that mere pornography use does not predict erectile dysfunction over time. A distraction at a boring, anxious time There is certainly evidence that some people who use pornography also report having mental health concerns or sexual problems in their lives; so far, though, the evidence linking pornography to those things does not appear to be causal. In short, porn does not seem to be causing widespread problems, and it is probably offering people a distraction from the boredom and stress of current events.

advertisement

Despite the fact that, prior to COVID-19, 17 states introduced or passed legislation calling pornography use a public health crisis, public health professionals have argued that it really is not one, and I tend to agree. COVID-19, on the other hand, certainly is a public health crisis. Although humanity has survived countless pandemics over the ages, the current one is the first to occur in the digital age. As disruptive as the coronavirus has been, for many people, opportunities for entertainment and distraction remain greater than they have been at any other point in history. When social distancing measures are lifted and people are once again permitted to safely spend time with friends, strangers, and potential sexual partners, I would expect that pornography use will return to pre-COVID-19 levels. For most users, pornography is probably just another distraction—one that might actually help “flatten the curve” by keeping people safely occupied and socially distanced. Combined with the fact that many people are isolating alone, pornography may provide a low-risk sexual outlet that does not cause people to risk their own safety or the safety of others. Joshua B. Grubbs is an assistant professor of psychology from Bowling Green State University. This article is republished from The Conversation.