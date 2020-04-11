Gangs and militants are joining the global fight against the coronavirus

The favelas of Rio de Janeiro are a toxic mix of tight quarters, few if any health services, and little clean water for residents to wash their hands.

In these conditions ripe for the spread of the coronavirus, the Brazilian national government has yet to impose a curfew—but the criminal gangs who rule the favelas have.

Gang members have been driving around their communities announcing to residents: “We’re imposing a curfew because nobody is taking this seriously. Whoever is in the street screwing around or going for a walk will receive a corrective and serve as an example.”

This curfew is part of a growing phenomenon across the globe, where criminal gangs, insurgents, and terrorist groups are mounting efforts against the pandemic.

What are they doing?

In Lebanon, the militant group Hezbollah has mobilized 1,500 doctors, 3,000 nurses and paramedics, and 20,000 more activists to fight the coronavirus.

“It is a real war that we must confront with the mindset of a warrior,” Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s executive council, told a Reuters reporter. The group operates hospitals, where it is providing free testing and treatment for COVID-19. It is also renting out hotels to be used as quarantine facilities.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has disseminated videos on disinfection and mobilized its fighters to hand out face masks and soap. Libyan rebel forces have imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.