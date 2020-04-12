This is the workplace impact COVID-19 will have on different generations

We feel an urgency to stockpile and conserve food and resources. We can’t be physically close. The whole family is at home, working and schooling. To say our normal has been upended is an understatement. People are experiencing their survival emotions while leadership teams are being put to the test for how they will respond and help their companies emerge stronger and more resilient. There’s good news. We’ve actually been here before, and our past can inform the present and our future.

I sat down with Jessie Newburn, a generational intelligence expert and cohost of The Evolution of Intelligence podcast, to better understand what we, as leaders both in our community and our businesses, need to understand about the generations in our workforce and their role in our current environment.

Boomers

The boomer generation, born 1943-1960, has a role in today’s new normal, which is to be our moral compass and set the direction for how the world will traverse the difficult times we’re in now and have yet ahead. Now is a time for our boomer leaders to get clear on their organization’s values as it relates to getting work done, communicating to internal and external stakeholders while creating conditions of satisfaction for some tough decisions we will need to make in the coming weeks and months. Empty leadership statements such as “we put our employees first” will fall on deaf ears compared to statements such as, “We honor your commitment to our team. We are doing everything we can to protect your job as we navigate uncharted territory.” Boomers will need to choose their words and actions carefully to inspire Gen Xers and millennials and then get out of the way so they can execute.

Gen X

Gen-Xers, born 1961-1981, are being called into service in a unique way. Newburn explains. “They are solidly in midlife, resilient, pragmatic, cunning, and always focused on the end result while ensuring the hyper-protection of their children.” As a Gen-Xer, I feel like we were born for this moment. We’ve learned how to thrive on the backside of the dot-com bust, 9/11, and the 2008 recession. We have resiliency coursing through our veins, and we know how to get things done as evidenced, for example, by Elon Musk’s decision to manufacture 250,000 N95 masks and 1,000 ventilators.

Gen-Xers will play a large role in helping us navigate through and beyond COVID-19. We can expect them to build systems, processes, and innovations that will exceed expectations and accelerate performance. They will marshal in this new today while making improvements that will last a lifetime. Allow your Gen-Xers to take the reins, and trust that they know how to steer the ship.

Millennials

Millennials, born 1982-2004, are about to rise up, collectively and collaboratively. “They are the hero archetype, and they have been chomping at the bit for the opportunity to make the world a better place,” Newburn says. This generation, which came into the workforce and caused frustration for their Gen-X colleagues who couldn’t understand why they needed so much help “adulting,” will emerge from this crisis having made a significant impact that will be noticed by the entire nation. Gen-Xers can trust millennials to take on large projects cheerfully, as this “we” generation rises to the call for personal sacrifice and teamwork.