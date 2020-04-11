Fifty years later, Apollo 13 shows how leaders can navigate crises like COVID-19

Apollo 13 launched on April 11, 1970, with the set mission to land on the moon, but an explosion on the spacecraft prompted NASA to abruptly cancel the lunar landing in favor of a far more critical objective: return three astronauts safely to Earth.

The 50th anniversary of this near-tragedy could not come at a more relevant time. Although saving three lives on an aborted space flight is not quite the same as saving millions of lives and the global economy, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a rapid response to a pressing new reality as humankind works toward doing so in the face of inadequate provisions and grim predictions.

Individuals at the helm of businesses, healthcare systems, and governments alike can learn a great deal from the ultimately triumphant Apollo 13 story. Swift, strategic, and decisive actions proved essential that day and are needed again as our global society seeks to overcome an exceedingly daunting public health and economic challenge.

The work begins with the leaders of individual institutions resisting every impulse to fixate on daily metrics like gains and losses. Instead, they must take a much broader perspective, focusing with laser precision on their distinct and most critical responsibilities–to both their people and organizations–and their unique ability to set a course that could save lives and livelihoods.

Here’s what they should do.

Prioritize

Leaders of all kinds should ruthlessly identify their most essential priorities and define their work to deliver on them down to the task level–an exercise that reveals what types of skills, knowledge, and attributes can best help get the job done quickly without sacrificing quality. Then they must down-ramp everything else even in the face of strong opposition and pressure.

To illustrate, consider that NASA completely abandoned the moon landing despite the vast resources dedicated to the mission, and focused all efforts on saving the astronauts’ lives.