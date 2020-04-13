Frito-Lay’s new COVID-19 ad is an anti-brand manifesto. Too bad it’s still a commercial

And if an ad claims not to be an ad, but it still walks, talks, and quacks like an ad, is it an ad?

Last Friday, Frito-Lay launched a new commercial that boldly claims that the middle of the COVID-19 crisis is not about brands. Forget all those sales pitches disguised as emotional empathy or silly logo redesigns, the spot tells us, this isn’t a time to be “advertising.”

What better way to convey this message than with . . . um, advertising?

Brands taking to the airwaves to not-so humblebrag is nothing new.

What’s interesting here is how Frito-Lay dolls up this message in a decidedly anti-ad makeover, essentially scolding other brands for being so gauche as to advertise in the middle of a pandemic.

Obviously Frito-Lay creating 3,000 new full-time jobs with benefits, donating over $15 million to relief efforts, providing 20 million meals to at-risk students and families, and funding mobile health clinics across the United States to provide COVID-19 screenings to the public are all laudable moves. But couching it in holier-than-thou anti-ad sentiment is a bold take. Especially when, and let’s be clear, this is 100% an ad itself. The dilemma is clear. If Frito-Lay doesn’t tell people about all the great stuff that it’s doing, how will we know about it?