3 things you need to know before the ‘Killing Eve’ season 3 premiere

Killing Eve, the hit BBC thriller series, returns for a third season on Sunday, April 12, and you know what that means: more soaring shots of Villanelle (Jodie Comer) strutting through gorgeous European locales in amazing outfits with a vintage 1960’s biker girl soundtrack.

It also, of course, means more of the tainted love between absurdly lethal assassin Villanelle and former MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). Theirs is the central dynamic at play in the show, and it is more fraught than any other relationship currently on TV.

“What do you want from me, Eve?” Villanelle asked, in the back half of season two. “Do you want me to love you, or do you want me to frighten you?”

Eve’s answer, which probably didn’t surprise anyone who’d been paying attention, was “I don’t know.”

In season three, however, the rotating game of cat and mouse has changed. Before diving back in on Sunday night, here are three things to know before catching up.

How the second season ended

The second season of the show created an enticing new villain in Aaron Peel (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), head of a Google-like tech giant hellbent on weaponizing information. After Eve’s attempt to use Villanelle as bait to catch Peel in evil action ends with Villanelle slitting Peel’s throat—which may have been Carolyn Martens’s (Fiona Shaw) plan all along—the pair goes on the run in Rome.

“Everything is going to be perfect, trust me,” Villanelle says to Eve, while leading her through a shady tunnel in the Italian capital.