Google put a logo on its keyboard spacebar, and Android users are freaking out

Google has been adding its own logo to the Gboard keyboard on Android phones, and the results are not pretty. As 9to5Google reports , some Android users started reporting the change about a month ago, but it seems to be rolling out more broadly today. A thread on Google’s support forums shows more than a hundred angry comments, and a post on Reddit has hundreds more. (For what it’s worth, my Pixel 2 XL remains logo-free as of this writing.)

Is this the most important thing to be angry about right now? Perhaps not, but in these tough times, a little disproportionate rage directed at a tacky design decision by a giant corporation seems like a healthy enough way to blow off steam.

In any case, there is a workaround of sorts if the new logo gets foisted upon you: In Gboard settings, add a second language and the logo will go away, though you will see the names of the languages you’ve enabled (for instance, EN + ES for English and Spanish) in its place.