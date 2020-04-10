Demi Adejuyigbe will make hilarious movie songs for your COVID-19 relief donations

In the static haze of all the copious movie-watching you’ve done throughout the quarantine, you might have noticed something missing from any film made after 2002: Songs that play over the end credits that recap what you’ve just seen.

It’s an art form that lost its steam in the 21st century but will never be forgotten. (Slate has a great piece charting the microgenre’s rich history.)

For the last several years, one comedian has been working strenuously to bring it back—and in an effort to raise money to fight against COVID-19, he’s working harder at it than ever.

Demi Adejuyigbe is a comedian and a writer for shows such as The Good Place and The Late Late Show with James Corden, but he’s also got a deep musical streak. He used to cohost Punch Up the Jam with Miel Bredouw, a podcast where the pair would remix and often write new lyrics for popular songs with some perceived flaws. Adejuyigbe is also responsible for the immortal “kiss from Daddy” Succession theme parody, which got so popular that he now claims to regret having made it. Now the comic is putting his formidable songwriting muscle behind making a bunch of new end-credits songs for coronavirus relief.

well here's some good news– i counted up the entries, and you guys made 311 (nice) donations to food banks for a total of $24,109.19. it's outstanding what kind of good that's going to do for a lot of people, and i'm truly thankful to all of you who participated 🙂 https://t.co/VpY9Ktbzb1 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) April 8, 2020

Adejuyigbe put out the call to his nearly 200,000 Twitter followers for proof of food bank donations. For every $1,000 in donations he tallied, he promised to randomly select a donor to choose a movie that desperately needs an end credits song. In total, the donation drive raised over $24,000, which means the comedian will be making 24 songs in the near future.

Here are the movies that he’ll be covering, a list that includes The Irishman, Teen Witch, and Hereditary.