How to stream Apple TV Plus content for free during lockdown

Apple has announced that it is making nearly a third of its premium Apple TV Plus original content available to stream for free—no subscription required, reports Variety . Apple announced the free streaming offer as nearly a third of the world is now under lockdown or other stay-in-place orders.

The content Apple is making available for free includes:

Dickinson

For All Mankind

Ghostwriter

Helpsters

Little America

Servant

Snoopy in Space

The Elephant Queen

In order to get access to the free content, viewers will only need to sign in with their Apple ID to the Apple TV app on a Mac; an iOS, Amazon Fire TV, or Roku device; or on certain select smart TVs. Users will not have to provide any registration details or payment information of any kind.

All the free content can then be accessed in the Apple TV app via this link: apple.co/FreeForEveryone. Viewers in the U.S. can access the free Apple TV Plus originals now, and Apple will roll out the free content to the 100 other countries where Apple TV Plus is available starting today.