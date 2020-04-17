5 founders on how bad first jobs inspired them to become entrepreneurs

Oh, that first job. Chances are it wasn’t your dream gig. But whatever you did, that first job often has a lasting impact on your career trajectory.

More than 40% of college grads take first jobs that don’t require a degree, according to the Strada Institute for the Future of Work and Burning Glass Technologies. Five years later, they’re five times more likely to still be underemployed, when compared to peers who put their degrees to work right away.

For plenty of founders, their first jobs sparked a desire to strike out on their own. Had it not been for that first, sometimes less-than-ideal, foray, they might not be where they are today—and for that, they’re forever grateful. Here are five of their stories:

School of hard knocks

Johnny Crowder is the founder of Cope Notes, a subscription service that sends encouraging text messages aimed at improving mental health. But before he launched his own startup, he learned a couple of hard lessons at another startup.

“I was their first employee, criminally underpaid, and working out of the founder’s apartment,” he recalls. “They scaled way too quickly, before getting the formula right. In a matter of months, they hired 60+ employees and outfitted some swanky high-rise as an office space—hanging desks, video games, the whole shebang.”

But after a string of “delayed” paychecks due to alleged clerical errors, the staff realized they were being lied to. They tried to collect wages in court, but the company filed for bankruptcy, leaving them all empty-handed.

“You know what I would have appreciated more than a hockey table in the lobby?” Johnny says. “The freaking truth.” He holds on to two lessons today as a founder: “First, nail it before you scale it. And second, when in doubt, tell the truth.”