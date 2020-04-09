Cities are turning their buildings blue at 8 p.m. tonight for COVID-19 frontline workers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as most of us huddle in homes safe from the pathogens swarming our streets, essential workers must put themselves in harm’s way to offer life-sustaining support to the masses.

To thank these workers, New York has hosted a citywide clap each night at 7 p.m., and now cities across the country are joining in a new effort to salute the staff on the front lines of the pandemic.

Tonight at 8 p.m. skylines and stadiums nationwide will shine bright with blue LEDs, as part of the #LightItBlue campaign. The volunteer-driven event will honor workers who confront the virus “in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the U.S.,” such as post offices and transit stations, and will serve as a “universal moment of solidarity” in these trying times.

Look for the lights tonight and every Thursday until we #StoptheSpread.

Participating cities include:

Atlanta: Atlanta City Hall, Skyview Ferris Wheel, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore: M&T Bank Stadium, Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower

Boston: Boston City Hall, TD Garden

Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium

Chicago: Millenium Monument

Dallas: Star of Frisco, One Arts Plaza, AT&T Headquarters

Houston: City Hall, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium

Indianapolis: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium, Country Club Plaza

Los Angeles: LA Convention Center, the Forum, LAX Airport

Miami: Hard Rock Stadium

Minneapolis: US Bank Stadium

New Orleans: Jackson Square, Smoothie King Center

New York: Madison Square Garden, One World Trade Center, Beacon Theatre, The Vessel

Pittsburgh: Heinz Field

Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field, One Liberty Place

San Francisco: Levi’s Stadium

Seattle: Space Needle, CenturyLink Field

St. Louis: James S. McDonnell Planetarium

Washington, D.C.: Capital One Arena

See the full list of cities here.