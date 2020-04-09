Cities are turning their buildings blue at 8 p.m. tonight for COVID-19 frontline workers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as most of us huddle in homes safe from the pathogens swarming our streets, essential workers must put themselves in harm’s way to offer life-sustaining support to the masses.
To thank these workers, New York has hosted a citywide clap each night at 7 p.m., and now cities across the country are joining in a new effort to salute the staff on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Tonight at 8 p.m. skylines and stadiums nationwide will shine bright with blue LEDs, as part of the #LightItBlue campaign. The volunteer-driven event will honor workers who confront the virus “in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the U.S.,” such as post offices and transit stations, and will serve as a “universal moment of solidarity” in these trying times.
Look for the lights tonight and every Thursday until we #StoptheSpread.
Participating cities include:
- Atlanta: Atlanta City Hall, Skyview Ferris Wheel, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Baltimore: M&T Bank Stadium, Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower
- Boston: Boston City Hall, TD Garden
- Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium
- Chicago: Millenium Monument
- Dallas: Star of Frisco, One Arts Plaza, AT&T Headquarters
- Houston: City Hall, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium
- Indianapolis: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium, Country Club Plaza
- Los Angeles: LA Convention Center, the Forum, LAX Airport
- Miami: Hard Rock Stadium
- Minneapolis: US Bank Stadium
- New Orleans: Jackson Square, Smoothie King Center
- New York: Madison Square Garden, One World Trade Center, Beacon Theatre, The Vessel
- Pittsburgh: Heinz Field
- Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field, One Liberty Place
- San Francisco: Levi’s Stadium
- Seattle: Space Needle, CenturyLink Field
- St. Louis: James S. McDonnell Planetarium
- Washington, D.C.: Capital One Arena
See the full list of cities here.