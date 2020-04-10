How to activate mentoring and career development when you work from home

As more employees work from home because of the COVID-19 outbreak, virtual mentoring and collaboration have become part of the new normal. Companies are suddenly transitioning to remote work, which can impact development. Leaders need to rethink how to manage and develop their teams .

When social distancing is required, leaders should consider changing the way they foster engagement and collaboration across teams and what are the best practices to develop and mentor remote employees.

Establishing leadership development across a virtual team can yield measurable results. Now is an ideal time for leaders to connect employees through onboarding, development, and integration.

Activate virtual mentoring

Going forward, virtual mentoring is a key investment for companies to build talent capability. People want meaningful engagement even as they practice social distancing. We should continue learning from each other, regardless of the distance.

If your company already has a mentoring program, now is the time to bolster it. Make it nimble, high touch, and interactive. If you don’t have a mentoring program, there’s never been a better time to launch one. Encourage leaders to engage one-on-one in a virtual mentoring relationship. This way, you can refine practices that align with company values and set up systems for your program.

A virtual mentoring program done well motivates and inspires employees and increases productivity by providing structure rich with career development opportunities. And a learning culture serves as a competitive differentiator. Virtual mentoring is a way to keep employees engaged and advancing while they share knowledge. It also enhances retention potential for top talent.

Communicate, clarify, and connect

My experience in building and managing remote teams taught me that it can be exciting, engaging, and somewhat challenging. It boils down to three essential components: communication, clarity, and connection. Teams are operating in uncharted territory, so leaders need to maintain an open dialogue around what’s happening and how the business is adjusting.