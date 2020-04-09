A bored quarantined family re-created the ‘Simpsons’ intro in live-action because why not?

What: A re-creation of the opening credits from The Simpsons.

Who: Author Joel A. Sutherland and his family.

Why we care: Being home all the time is stifling. It’s a claustrophobic form of indoor pet-like existence that recently drove a man to go bedsheet-skiing. One wanderlust-filled family has thrown down the gauntlet by going off the map completely and visiting Springfield.

On Wednesday, author Joel Sunderland’s wife noticed the family’s stash of Simpsons Halloween costumes were going criminally underused in this time of sustained boredom. (Well, at least for the kids.) Joel decided there was only one solution: re-create the opening credits of the beloved 30-year old TV show. It’s an extremely low-budget, no-frills take on the opening credits, but it has a lot of spirit, plus cute kids, and it will inevitably inspire others to think of what creative activities they can do at home. In that sense, it’s the best Simpsons bootleg since this Russian art film-style version last year.

See the re-creation so authentic it got an RT from long-time Simpsons honcho Al Jean below.