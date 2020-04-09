Amazon is giving customers more time to return items during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, the last thing most people probably have on their minds is going to a post office to drop off an Amazon return before the return window runs out. Thankfully Amazon has announced that it is extending its normal return window so people have more time to take back a defective or unwanted item and thus don’t need to rush out as America is scheduled to enter its worst few weeks of the pandemic yet.

In a blog post, Amazon says that for its U.S. and Canadian customers, most items ordered between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020. Amazon is also extending its return policy for Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands. In those countries, Amazon says for items ordered between February 15, 2020, and April 30, 2020, customers have until May 31, 2020, to return them.

The extended return policy applies to most items purchased directly from Amazon or its third-party sellers on the site. Amazon’s normal return policy on most items is 30 days.