Burger King calls you a hero for sitting on your couch while ignoring the people cooking that Whopper

“Your country needs you to stay on your couch and order in. Do your part and we’ll do ours. Order through the Burger King app and the delivery fees are on us. So staying home doesn’t just make us all safer, it makes you a couchpotatriot.”

The fast feeder is also donating Whoppers to nurses and supporting the American Nurses Foundation. Created by agency FCB, it’s a good ad that manages to maintain the Burger King brand’s sense of humor while still addressing the stay-at-home situation that many of its customers now find themselves.

It’s a tricky time for advertising in that, as I’ve said before, thanks to the public’s ability to call out corporate behavior directly, the gap between what brands say and how they act has been graaaaaadually narrowing. But it’s in times like this a company’s actions matter even more.

It’s nice and all that BK thinks you’re such a hero for ordering its food from your couch, but it’s incredibly difficult to pat yourself on the back without thinking for a second about how that burger gets to your door in the first place.

Burger King is staffed by people who make minimum wage and are now considered essential workers.

The internet is full of jokes built on the idea that during WWII, national sacrifice meant enlisting and fighting the Axis in Normandy or Okinawa; now all you have to do is stay home and binge Netflix. It’s glib and funny, but it does give short shrift to what’s happening outside for folks who aren’t so lucky. However nice it is to throw a shout-out of broad appreciation to “Everyone out there in the hospitals and delivering food,” the false equivalence is stark. For those who entered the healthcare profession as a doctor or nurse, we can safely assume that saving lives is part of the reason they did it. Whereas absolutely, 100% NO ONE who works at Burger King had that vision when they first filled out that application, and the low compensation and lack of job security reflect that.