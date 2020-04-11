Here’s your cheat sheet to get caught up for the return of HBO’s ‘Insecure’

Creator and star Issa Rae announced last year the show would be taking a break after going back-to-back for three years since its premiere in 2016.

“Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all,” she told The Guardian. “So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

If you don’t have time to re-binge the whole series before it returns on HBO on Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT, here’s a cheat sheet of what you need to know.

“No job . . . “

When we first met Issa, she was working at the youth outreach program We Got Y’all, but she was never fully satisfied with the job. Partially because she always felt like the token being the only African American in the office, but mainly because she wanted to work with an organization more in line with her passion in music. Issa eventually comes across another youth outreach program specializing in music called The Beat Crew. Feeling emboldened that there’s more out there, Issa quit We Got Y’all, bumped up her hours as a Lyft driver, and took on a new job as the property manager of her apartment complex. In the season three finale, we see Issa interviewing at The Beat Crew, but it wasn’t revealed yet if she got the job.

“No man . . . “

The series started with Issa unsure about her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Feeling like their life together had gone stale—mainly because he’d been out of work for so long trying to get his app Woot Woot off the ground—Issa increasingly wonders what it would’ve been like with Daniel (Y’lan Noel), a high school friend she’d always had a crush on. Issa cheats on Lawrence with Daniel but immediately feels guilty and ices Daniel out, dismissing him as “an itch I needed to scratch.” Lawrence finds out about Daniel and breaks up with Issa. When she realizes it’s over, Issa starts her “hoe-tation,” including Daniel.

But Issa and Daniel never quite find their footing as a romantic pair, and it only becomes worse after Issa crashes with Daniel when she gets priced out of her old apartment. She eventually finds her own place, effectively closing the chapter on Daniel.