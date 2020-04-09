HeroX’s new hub helps you find crowdsourced COVID-19 projects that need your skills

Global alarm and frightening stories of healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle have millions on the sidelines wanting to help but not sure where to look or apply their skill sets .

To allay that confusion, XPrize spinoff HeroX—which allows anyone to create a challenge to a problem that might lead to breakthrough innovations—is pooling all COVID-related challenges from its own and other crowdsourcing platforms into one place. The resource hub, COVID-19 Central, launched April 7 to connect innovators with opportunities to develop life-saving technologies during this global crisis.

“There’s a huge amount of cognitive horsepower out there. But with the economy on lockdown, a lot of people feel helpless,” says HeroX CEO Christian Cotichini. “There are incredibly talented developers, data scientists, and creative thinkers, and they’re sitting on their couches streaming Netflix and watching CNN, and don’t think that they can do anything. So we want to help them get the word out, increase their reach, and connect them to the right communities.”

The hub launched with 15 challenges and is slowly adding more from a funnel of nearly 100 projects in various stages of development. They include MIT’s Beat the Pandemic Hackathon, the State of New York’s Tech SWAT Team, and the Code Life Ventilator Challenge. Next week, the site will begin featuring webinars on how to use crowdsourcing to host your own COVID challenge.

For example, the Ventilator Challenge—which offers a $142,527 ($200,000 CAD) prize for a low-cost, easy-to-build ventilator design—originally listed on another crowdfunding site, Agorize, but reposted on HeroX upon referral from a person who spotted it on LinkedIn. Reza Farivar, a neuroscientist with the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, a challenge sponsor with the Montreal General Hospital Foundation, organized it over four days in mid-March after watching Italy’s coronavirus death rate soar from its ventilator shortage.

“When you have a challenge, you set up the motivation for learning,” says Farivar. “Forcing people into a constrained situation helps both focus their resources and recruit additional resources that they might need. You have to come up with a whole bunch of ideas and a way of rapidly filtering through them to see which one is feasible given the resources and expertise you have in order to realize it. So it focuses one to really assess the essential aspects of the problem.”