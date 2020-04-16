Alan Yang created Netflix’s ‘Master of None’ and ‘Tigertail.’ His secret? Push yourself until you want to quit

As a writer, producer, and director, Alan Yang has worked on hit shows including Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Little America, Forever, and Master of None. While the end results have led to an Emmy win and heaps of critical accolades, getting there is always a process.

“I think there’s a point relatively early on in almost everything where I’m like, ‘Should I just quit this?'” Yang says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation.

There are classic production hurdles such as figuring out how to build Uganda in New Jersey (Little America), but what Yang has been honing over the years is new approaches to storytelling.

Take, for example, Master of None‘s “New, I Love You” bottle episode, or the nearly five-minute shot of Dev (Aziz Ansari) by himself in the back of a cab of “The Dinner Party” episode while Soft Cell’s “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye” plays in the background. There’s also the entire series of Forever that could only be described as experimental, with episodes having nearly zero dialogue or spanning 60 years in 30 minutes.

“You should be surprising yourself. You should be challenging yourself,” Yang says. “Playing within the bounds of what everything you’ve seen before has done, you can get somewhere with that. But I feel like it’s most exciting when you can show people something new and really surprise them.”