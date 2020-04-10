The incredible backstory behind the opening of Netflix’s ‘Tigertail’

Not just any rice field: the rice field that would be the opening shot of his directorial feature debut Tigertail.

The film spans the life of Pin-Jui (played by both Hong-Chi Lee and Tzi Ma) from his childhood growing up in Taiwan to chasing his dream of living in America as a young man, despite being forced to leave the love of his life behind. As he realizes the American dream isn’t what he thought it would be, his youthful optimism hardens as he gets older—eventually forming a severe rift between him and his daughter in his later years.

Yang, who also wrote the film, loosely based the story on his own Taiwanese family. For the past four years, this was the script he kept coming back to between writing and showrunning Netflix’s Master of None and Amazon’s Forever. What started as a 250-page sprawling epic was whittled into a concise drama about the relationships with the four most important women in Pin-Jui’s life: his mother, the woman he’s in love with, the woman he marries, and his daughter.

With his script in order, Yang began scouting locations in Taiwan.

First stop, a rice field.

Yang found the perfect one, but there was just one problem, as his location scout pointed out. “He said, ‘Just to let you know, these will be entirely yellow in a week,'” Yang recalls. “‘They’ll all be yellow all around the country.'”