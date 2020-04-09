Social distancing isn’t new, and humans learned one key trait throughout history to deal with it

Social distancing is vital in the present moment. While the increased isolation and spacing of the new drastic measures come as shock to many people, social distancing is not new if you take the long view—the very long view.

As a cognitive scientist and scholar who studies empathy, I see human history as a process of increasing social distancing. Along the way, empathy emerged to bridge the widening gaps, allowing physical distance while encouraging mental bonds. In fact, I suggest that cultural practices of empathy changed over time, from mere tracking of others to “co-experiencing the situations of others” from a distance.

Staying connected over wider spaces

Our ancient African ancestors lived in groups of perhaps 150 individuals. According to evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar, human beings could live in these larger groups because they developed new forms of social interaction their predecessors didn’t have.

Our human ancestors replaced the physical grooming that bonded other apes with gossiping. By means of social chitchat, these first humans could focus attention on the members of their group. Physical distance could grow, while group members stayed close in a new mental way by tracking each other through spoken language. Grooming became obsolete.

Somewhere in our species’ transition from a fully nomadic existence to more permanent dwellings, separations emerged. Caves and walls unite smaller groups, but separate them from others. While researchers don’t know much about this time period, they have discovered stunning cave paintings dating back many thousands of years that depict hunting scenes. It’s impossible to say whether these images represent memories of past hunts or mythological scenes, but they illustrate how imagination transcends the walls.

Fast-forward to the early modern age: Living communities became smaller and the nuclear family of mother-father-child became the new norm. This family structure started to exclude further removed relatives and members of the household. In the age of the nuclear family, social distance grew tremendously. Not just separation, but privacy became a key value. Around 1800, the Romantics celebrated being in a very small group and being alone.

Again, a new technique of empathy emerged that made the new social distance palatable: the novel. Novels provided people with a way to experience what others felt from a far-off distance. Empathy now became detached from proximity of time and space and, in fact, reality. You can sit alone in your room and feel with and for others.