Here’s how to give your quarantine pantry an epicurean boost

Okay, it’s time to be honest: I’m getting sick of Annie’s Mac ‘n Cheese. And rice cakes smeared with Smuckers. And I’m truly embarrassed about the La Croix, OJ, and tequila mixture that I called a cocktail. But in the past few weeks, my local grocery store’s stock has left little to be imaginative about.

Enter, Food52’s pantry-boosting goodies. The site, which began as an online resource for recipes and food content, has evolved into a purveyor of excellent kitchenware–home to the world’s most ingenious saucepan and cutting board—and sorts of beautiful, practical, and delicious things to eat. If you feel like turning up the dial on your at-home dining, Food52’s pantry has got your back. Here are our favorite items, guaranteed to deliver indulgence you’re craving right now.

Seedlip Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Whether you’re stirring in a little booze or you’re splashing in tonic to enjoy an alcohol-free bevvie, these elixirs are bound to treat you to one of the most enjoyable and aromatic drinks you’ve had in quite some time (if not ever). You can currently choose from three flavors: the earthy Spice 94, floral Garden 108, or citrus-spiked Grove 42. If you’re feeling especially crafty, try mixing up the Spice 94 into a Pennsylvania Dutch cocktail or concocting a Garden Sour using the Garden 108. $45-149, buy here.

Töst Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Beverage

Whether you’re looking to lose the booze for the next Zoom birthday party, or you just want to enjoy a nice at-home brunch without the Prosecco-induced headache, Töst is the perfect treat. It’s a little bit crisp, a little bit bite-y, and a lotta bit refined (unlike most non-alcoholic sparkling options). $99, buy here.

Maine Grains Sifted Wheat Flour

My grocery store is out of flour. Like, completely. Good thing you can get something better delivered to your door. This fresh sifted wheat flour is ground from organic grains harvested in the Northeast with a traditional stone-milling process, and it’s your new all-purpose. It works for sourdough (which is having a *moment*), banana bread, pancakes, muffins, or whatever is next on your quarantine baking list. P.S.: With each purchase you get two bags of flour. Score. $22, buy here.

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet

Whether it’s a “To: me, From: me” gift or a special present for someone who is a quarantine away from you, there are few things that could be more enjoyable than a bouquet of gourmet cured meats (or more specifically, French, Italian, and Spanish salami). $50-85, buy here.

TRUFF Truffle-Infused Hot Sauce

No, not everything tastes better with sriracha. But we would place our bets that everything tastes better with truffle-infused, chili-packed hot sauce. $39, buy here