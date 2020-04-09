Women are disproportionately impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19

We’re all facing very real fears right now, fears about our health and fears about the economy. People are afraid of getting ill and losing loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic. They are also afraid of losing their livelihoods.

Statistically, this situation is affecting women more than men. Women are on the front lines of healthcare, making up 75% of healthcare practitioners according to the World Health Organization and 87% of healthcare support staff. They also make up a greater percentage of the workforce in service-related jobs that have been let go or furloughed as a result of businesses having to shut down to enforce social distancing.

Women are also paid less than men, despite being at increased risk during this coronavirus pandemic.

Equal Pay Day was March 31, traditionally a day in which the country focuses on the gender pay gap and how much longer women have to work to earn what men make. According to PayScale’s research on the gender pay gap, women make 81 cents for every one dollar that men make in 2020, an increase of only 2% since last year.

When data are controlled, meaning when we look only at women doing equal work to men based on job title, seniority, location, and other factors, women make 98 cents compared to men. This gap is more pronounced in some occupations. While female family doctors make 94 cents for every one dollar that male family doctors make, the gender pay gap among anesthesiologists is 83 cents even when data are controlled.

In addition, women suffer penalties when they leave the workforce. Past research from PayScale, the company where I work, on the gender pay gap has showed that women who return to the workforce after a gap receive compensation offers that are 7% less than offers made to employees who never left the workforce. Women are more likely to leave the workforce in order to care for children or family members who are ill. With schools closed during the coronavirus and a higher percentage of women in service positions laid off or furloughed, we have to wonder if women will suffer a similar penalty upon return to the work after the current crisis.

It doesn’t help that, like healthcare practitioners, women in community and service positions are already paid less than men. For example, women servers (waitresses) make a controlled median pay of $19,600 compared to male servers who make $22,800, or a gap of $0.86 to every $1 that men make.