Bad at phone calls? This simple tool can help

The best way to build business relationships is to communicate in person. But that has become impossible in this era of self-isolation and remote work. So do the next best thing: schedule a phone call, rather than sending an email or text. Calls are far better ways for you to connect on an interpersonal level. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that we often meander in these sorts of conversations. Chitchatting your way through a call may be the right touch when talking to a friend or family member, but it can lead to a dead end when making a business call.

There is a way to take control of phone conversation and achieve your goals—whether that’s closing a business deal, convincing your boss about something, or just strengthening a relationship with a client. Structuring your calls will get you the results you want.

This template discussed below defines the four parts of a well-structured call. It was developed by the company I founded, The Humphrey Group, and is used globally by our clients:

1. Begin with a “grabber”

Open your business phone calls with something warm and personal. Building rapport will grab the attention of the person you’re talking with.

Suppose you’re networking and arrange a call with an executive in a firm you’d like to work for. You might begin: “Thank you for taking my call, especially since I know how busy you must be in these difficult times.” If you’re touching base with a recruiter you might say, “Hello, Darlene. It’s been a while since we last spoke, and I wanted to reach out again because nobody is as good at placing people as you are.”

2. Get to your message

The second element in a successful call is your message: the idea or argument you want to bring forward. Leadership is about conveying ideas every time you communicate, and your message is the lead idea. It should be in your mind (or on paper) before you make the call, and it will give you and your listener a sense of purpose and clarity when you communicate.