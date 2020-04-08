Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 presidential race

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Wednesday morning, following Tuesday’s Wisconsin in-person primary. The in-person primary was widely criticized, and Sanders had called for its postponement . Its results will not be announced until next week .

Sanders addressed his supporters in a live stream on Twitch.

Sanders led the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate field following wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada but fell behind as former vice president Joe Biden picked up more and more states. Sanders’s campaign ended February having raised $182 million in funding, including $46 million in February alone.

