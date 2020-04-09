5 ways to get a job that’s good for the world during coronavirus

Mermaid. Fuzzy bear. Dolphin. All of these sound like appealing career paths right about now. In reality, that last one is the name of a job board that offers opportunities for high-impact careers in fields like climate change, education, and philanthropy—and it’s just one of many. If you have lost your job during the coronavirus pandemic, or if you’re just looking to shift to a high-impact industry, here are five job boards that can help: