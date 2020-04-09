5 ways to get a job that’s good for the world during coronavirus

Mermaid. Fuzzy bear. Dolphin. All of these sound like appealing career paths right about now. In reality, that last one is the name of a job board that offers opportunities for high-impact careers in fields like climate change, education, and philanthropy—and it’s just one of many. If you have lost your job during the coronavirus pandemic, or if you’re just looking to shift to a high-impact industry, here are five job boards that can help:
- Dolphin. Choose the problem you want to solve, such as poverty or climate change, and filter through over 100,000 jobs with 6,000 organizations in fields like education and infectious disease research. The app works on iOS and Android.
- Devex. Check this site for the best jobs in development, health, humanitarian, and sustainability. Lots of international and frequent-travel options.
- Idealist. This well-trusted job board is the grandfather of do-gooder job aggregators, now 25 years old. It’s the go-to for nonprofit and social impact organizations with open desks.
- Philanthropy News Digest Job Board, Do-gooders in need of income, take note: PND lists only full-time, paid positions at nonprofit organizations.
- Work for Good. Just like it sounds, this 20-year-old site has long been a mecca for mission-driven jobs.