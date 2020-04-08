14 live celebrity internet shows to get you through the quarantine

Not surprisingly, life in quarantine has presented creatives with a unique chance to make money, raise money for charity, and entertain the masses via live social media (all while alleviating their own boredom).

The concept of going live isn’t new, but the way people treat it has forever changed. From digital dance parties to comedy shows and talk shows, there’s a lot of live entertainment to go around—for better and worse.

The uptick in live-streaming can seem overwhelming, and not all of it is actually good. However, quality over quantity is key, so here’s a brief Live TV Guide for solid entertainment in the life and times of the ‘rona, sorted by genre.

Comedy

Hobby Time

Melissa Villaseñor’s Hobby Time is perfect for trying a new activity—and cracking up through the process. The SNL star schedules a different hobby to explore every day at 2 p.m. ET. Activities range from normal things like drawing and exercising to oddball concepts like Owen Wilson meditation. Laughter gets those endorphins up, which then elevates your mood. Just flow with it. [Instagram: @melissavcomedy]

Quarantine Cocktail Time

Paul Feig, creator of Freaks & Geeks and director of Bridesmaids, Spy, and Ghostbusters (2016), has been hosting a daily cocktail hour joined by his wife (and their dog sometimes) via his Instagram live feed. They dress up in their finest cocktail wear and encourage viewers to do the same as they dance around to music and create a feel-good atmosphere intended to help people forget what’s going on. Feig also takes time to provide funny commentary, give viewers shout-outs, honor special guests (like his Scottish cousin, for example), and also describes himself as “your favorite drunk uncle trying to be your idiot tour guide through a little bit of downtime.” There’s also a charity element. Feig encourages his viewers who can do so to donate to new COVID-19 related causes every day. Tune in at 5 p.m. PT for a good time. [Instagram: @paulfeig]

Comedy Quarantine

Comedy Quarantine was designed to help support comedians whose income and performances were upended by the coronavirus. Multiple comedians take the “stage” (IG Live) from Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. PT and give it all they’ve got. It’s free, for all but viewers are encouraged to tip the comedians if they can. [Instagram: @comedyquarantine]

The Interview Show

Standup and filmmaker Hari Kondabolu (The Problem With Apu) hits Instagram Live Monday to Thursday at 6 p.m. PT to interview guests such as Cristela Alonzo, W. Kamau Bell, Phoebe Robinson, and more. The combination of quarantine stir-craziness and the lineup of guests provides conversation at the intersection of nerdiness, pop culture, and fun times. [Instagram: @harikondabolu]