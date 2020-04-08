The first music video shot entirely in Zoom marks an evolution in quarantine tunes

Music is known to get people through tough times—both the people making it and the people listening.

With the toughest times in, uh, the last century hitting America currently, it’s like the Bat-Signal for musicians. Whether the urge to perform stemmed from an altruistic duty to comfort fans, or the Blair Witch Project mode of “I can’t die if I’m still filming,” the early days of the quarantine in America saw an immediate wave of virtual performances.

When these couch concerts first arrived, they mostly trickled out through Instagram Live or Twitter.

*corona chaos ensues*

*toilet paper is now currency*

*frozen burritos for the rest of my life possibly* “anyway, here’s wonderwall…” pic.twitter.com/rYbuNc7E8M — hayley from Paramore ???? (@yelyahwilliams) March 14, 2020

These performances were more relaxed and intimate, raw and stripped down than artists could manage in live venues. And they helped cement the idea that we’re all going through this pandemic together, although another musician, Lady Gaga, would go on to correctly acknowledge that wealthy musicians are not exactly going through it in the same way as everyone else.

The next wave of quarantine tunes saw musicians migrating to Zoom.

The Roots performed this way on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, for instance, in late March.