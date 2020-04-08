I’ve spent 2 years and $2 million researching virtual teams: Candid communication is possible

If you thought you and your coworkers had trouble expressing themselves and sharing constructively before you scattered to your home offices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, get ready for a full-on communication breakdown.

Among some remote workers there is a tendency to work in isolation: They focus on individual contributions—not team goals. And the distance removes the opportunity for spontaneous collaboration. There are no water-cooler conversations, no coffee breaks where creative conversation and solutions can bloom.

For those of us new to remote work, the transition is downright overwhelming: My firm, Ferrazzi Greenlight, coaches teams and recently spent two years and $2 million researching virtual teams, and we found that 43% of employees say they are more confused and feel more overwhelmed when they transition to remote work—unless they follow some simple but critical guidelines.

Ironically, the sheer number of communications platforms—texting, email, instant messages, social media—are exacerbating the problem. Workers say they feel like they are constantly on a scavenger hunt (a phrase coined by Nick Sonnenberg of GetLeverage.com) for information: “Was this sent in text or email? Who sent this and when? Why can’t I find that file?”

This is deeply problematic, and not just because workers are wasting precious time trying to locate that important assignment of imprecise provenance. What teams need right now is effective collaboration and communication. Indeed: deep, inclusive, and candid collaboration is the only way to meet the pressures of a constantly changing marketplace in which all the teams we coach are competing.

This kind of truly transformative collaboration is totally achievable—even in the virtual world.

We’ll talk, in-depth, about the tools and tactics you can use to enhance communication. Here are a few of the topics the webinar will cover: