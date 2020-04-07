These custom Zoom backgrounds make you a magazine cover star

Limitations are often my greatest source of creativity. I was recently on a videoconference call where my colleagues used virtual backgrounds to place themselves on beaches, in forests, even floating in space. Me? Sitting in the corner of my office. Bo-ring. Zoom backgrounds provide us with a new design opportunity for self-expression, and as Fast Company’s creative director, I was missing out.

With nowhere left in my house to search, I realized my undiscovered dreamscape was sitting right in front of me. Our magazine cover! But I didn’t want to be selfish, so I put together a few different options for you to express yourselves as the Most Creative or Productive person in the Zoom.

To get started, simply download any of the below images. The next time you’re in a Zoom meeting, click on the up arrow next to the video icon in the bottom lefthand corner. Select “choose virtual background,” then click the small plus sign on the right to choose the background you downloaded from your personal files. Enjoy!

Secrets of the Most Productive People

The World’s Most Innovative Companies

The Most Creative People in Business