Mailchimp’s website builder ups the ante with a free domain for five years

To make that transition a little easier, Mailchimp, the Atlanta-based online marketing service, is offering free domain-name registration for five years to businesses using its site-building tool—launched last year and just emerged from beta, and also free—to set up their web presences. Other site-builder companies such as Squarespace and Wix offer one year of domain registration to businesses that sign up for paid hosting, but Mailchimp’s offer is notable for its length and lack of obligation to pay for anything at all. (Presumably some of the new customers the company finds will end up subscribing to paid tiers for other services such as email marketing, which start at $10 a month.)

Setting up a domain name, such as fastcompany.com or example.biz, can be a sticking point for businesses just setting up online, says Mailchimp chief product officer John Foreman. That’s because unlike other online services like email or a social-media presence, it generally costs money to register and host the domain, before the business even has time to test whether it’s worthwhile operating a website.

“There’s sort of this internet tax you pay right at the outset before you know if this thing you’re going to do is going to work,” he says.

Once companies have set up a domain name with Mailchimp, they can use it for whatever they like, including other services not hosted by Mailchimp such as email. It remains free for up to five years—a value of up to $125–as long as they continue to use Mailchimp’s website hosting, If they decide to move away from Mailchimp, they can transfer the domain to another, generally paid registration service.

“It’s their domain,” Foreman says. “It can be used for all the things that a domain can be used for.”

Beyond the inbox

Mailchimp in recent years expanded beyond its roots as an email marketing service to offer additional services such as the website builder, a customer relationship management system, and social media advertising tools, primarily aimed at small businesses. The idea for a free domain registration for customers building websites was already in the works when the company began thinking about ways to help new and existing customers through the pandemic, Foreman says.