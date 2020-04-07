Your pandemic booze plan: 4 responsible ways to get alcohol deliveries during coronavirus

It is not worth it to risk your life for some booze. So just order it to your doorstep, and follow these instructions for safe delivery . Here’s where to get it, depending on your priority:

Local. Though liquor stores are considered essential businesses in some states, they are shuttered in others. Either way, call your independently owned local store and ask ’em if they’ll do a contact-less delivery. They probably will. Tell your friends.

Though liquor stores are considered essential businesses in some states, they are shuttered in others. Either way, call your independently owned local store and ask ’em if they’ll do a contact-less delivery. They probably will. Tell your friends. Family-owned. Times are tough for small wineries and distilleries. If you live within an hour drive of one, call and leave a message asking to order a bunch of bottles for delivery. They’ll be thrilled.

Times are tough for small wineries and distilleries. If you live within an hour drive of one, call and leave a message asking to order a bunch of bottles for delivery. They’ll be thrilled. Delivery right now. If you need a fix pronto, hit up Drizly or Saucey, depending on your region. If your state is allowing alcohol orders from restaurants, try Postmates.

If you need a fix pronto, hit up Drizly or Saucey, depending on your region. If your state is allowing alcohol orders from restaurants, try Postmates. Bulk. Boxed.com is your friend for wholesale wine or canned-wine orders. Stock up on a few of the six-bottle Staff Picks Wine Bundle.

Boxed.com is your friend for wholesale wine or canned-wine orders. Stock up on a few of the six-bottle Staff Picks Wine Bundle. Curation. Firstleaf and Winc pride themselves on wowing you with new options at affordable prices.

You are not alone in drinking your way through the quarantine. According to Nielsen, alcohol sales are up 55%, and people are hitting the hard liquor, with tequila, gin, and premixed cocktails up 75% over last year.

Expect breweries and liquor companies to get into the game soon: Both have long been sluggish on direct orders, but desperate times call for more booze delivery.