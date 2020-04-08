Can fine dining survive COVID-19? Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park isn’t so sure

Chef Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park has been impressing high-profile diners and restaurant critics alike since it opened in 2006. It has three Michelin stars and was voted the World’s Best Restaurant in 2017. But three weeks ago, as coronavirus spread through New York City, Humm was forced to cancel reservations, lay off his staff, and close the restaurant’s doors. Now, he has reopened them to serve a different clientele: doctors, nurses, and other workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis. Partnering with nonprofit Rethink Food, Humm and a small staff of employees and volunteers produce and deliver nearly 3,000 meals a day throughout the city. He told us how he made the transformation from fine dining to community kitchen.

Looking back it feels like it happened overnight. Our restaurant was open until Sunday [March 15], before everything shut down. The week before, a private event in Europe where I was supposed to cook had been canceled, so there was definitely an awareness. But even on the night before we closed, we had a full restaurant.

Our industry now hangs on a thread. At Eleven Madison Park, diners pay for a reservation, which is a great business model when everything is going well because you’ve got all the money a month out. But that meant that the first week we closed, we started getting calls from people asking for their money back, and we lost millions of dollars. That’s when I started to realize it was really, really bad.

At first I thought we could keep the core team and rehire the rest [of the staff] later. But looking at the numbers, I realized there was no way we could keep this payroll going when we had no money coming in. We ended up furloughing a few people—and then about 10 days in, we made the decision to let everyone go. I hope we can open our doors again, but the world is changing very quickly. I don’t know if it will ever be the same.”

People reacted in different ways. Some totally understood the situation. Others thought maybe we could have continued as a delivery service and they would still have jobs. I was concerned about whether delivery would be safe for the staff. If someone got sick, we would have had to shut the whole thing down. Some of our strongest leaders on the team were concerned about coming to work and putting their families at risk. At the end of the day, I hope that people know we’re doing everything we can.

We started a fund for our employees where we auctioned off future dinners and reservations to several [other restaurants] we have access to. We raised about a quarter of a million dollars: It’s helpful, but a drop in the bucket. [Eleven Madison Park had 175 employees.] The government needs to help the millions of workers who have lost their jobs. It’s heartbreaking because we have a lot of foreign workers in our restaurant who are here on work visas, so they aren’t even getting unemployment.