How design is helping business leaders take innovation to the next level

This article was created as part of a collaborative effort by IIT Institute of Design, Capital One, Google, Ford, Philips, Salesforce, and VMLY&R.

For the last decade or more, companies have begun understanding that putting customers at the center of omni-channel experiences is table stakes for staying relevant and responsive to evolving customer needs.

Companies have often been attuned to shareholder needs, solely focusing on design as an end goal for external uses. But what if business leaders started tapping into design’s toolkit to close the gap between business intent and outcome?

A better use for design is becoming clear as design matures and evolves from being a transactional, outward-facing function into an integrative discipline. A groundbreaking study by IIT Institute of Design (ID) and six partner organizations dives deep into how design, combined with business strategy, can drive the seamless experiences that are increasingly demanded by both internal and external ecosystems.

“Nearly all professionals today recognize the burgeoning popularity of design thinking and generally accept that successful, forward-thinking organizations need design,” says ID Dean Denis Weil. “But most organizations have yet to make a place for design that engages its full power, not only at the initiative level, but also at the cross-functional, enterprise level.”

Evidenced by recent reports from McKinsey, Fjord, and Invision, business and design leaders who recognize their approaches as mutually strategic are better at realizing innovative products and services that seamlessly integrate into customer routines. Today, business is not only about revenue stream and shareholders. And design is not just an after-the-fact beautification process.