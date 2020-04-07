This travel videographer found a creative way to go skiing while quarantined

Who: Travel videographer Philipp Klein Herrero.

Why we care: Where would you be if you weren’t stuck at home right now, exhausted from being terrified (exhaustified?), watching your body and toilet paper supply gradually atrophy? For a great many people, depending on the time of day, the answer is probably “at the office.” For adventure YouTuber Philipp Klein Herrero, who specializes in ski videos in places like Chamonix and Pic de la Mina, the answer was “freeride skiing in the mountains.” He was just about to head out on his latest ski expedition, one he’d been planning for a whole year, when the virus abruptly curtailed his plans. Rather than despair, Herrero channelled his disappointment into a playful, creative “travel” video made in his own apartment. It’s a clever stop-motion marvel encouraging others with restless hearts to explore the great indoors, for now.

Have a look at the full video below.