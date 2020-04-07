These clever movie posters imagine Hollywood’s A-list as your favorite brand mascots

“To clean up his town, he’ll have to get his hands dirty. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is Mr. Clean. Spring 2020.”
“The true story of a dough boy who became a dough man. Ryan Reynolds is Pillsbury.”
“It wasn’t enough to be good. He had to be grrreat. Michael B. Jordan is The Tiger.”
These movies almost sound believable.
Given Hollywood’s propensity to squeeze the life out of any IP that moves, it’s surprising we haven’t seen a wave of brand mascot movies. At this point, some brand mascots have been around long enough that I almost want to know their backstory. Was Chester Cheetah always this cool? What (or who, perhaps?) is at the end of your journey, Energizer Bunny?
Well, Lance Ford, a creative director at creative agency EP+Co, has laid the groundwork with his series of movie posters he posted to the Instagram account Brand Name Films that include intriguing log lines and pretty spot-on casting:
In the year 2075, salt has been banned from consumption. With America now a wasteland, the last surviving member of the @mortonsalt empire embarks on a quest to inspire hope to those living in a world without flavor… and no one will stand in her way. Academy Award winner @charlizeafrica stars as Melissa Morton in this action-packed adventure, out June 5th.
When Julius Pringle gets down on his luck, he’ll have to risk everything, including his business, to get back to the top. But if there’s one thing he’s good at, it’s turning stacks of chips into money. @thehughjackman stars in Mr. Pringle this September.
Brad Brawny’s past includes mistakes in love and business, so when he gets a visit from Sidney Taylor, an IRS auditor, she’ll try to get him to follow federal tax laws and… his heart. Starring @HenryCavill and @AnnaKendrick47 this romantic comedy will soak up the laughs this Fall.
Hollywood, if you ever get this desperate and decide this is the next frontier in storytelling, all we ask if that you do it with some irony—in other words, don’t go the way of 2012’s Foodfight! In case anyone forgot (or more likely, never knew it existed) about this cinematic gem starring Charlie Sheen, Eva Longoria, and Hilary Duff, I’ll just leave this trailer right here: